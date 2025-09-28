Suddenly the Steam achievements stopped working! This update fixes it, but unfortunately due to the way the game is made, achievements that you should already have gotten won't update automatically - you will have to play the game again to get them if you missed any. :(

I'm really sorry about this, and I had no idea why it broke. It seemed to be working just fine before and I made no changes to anything..

This update also bumps up NWjs version to 0.98 for better performance.