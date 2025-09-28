 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162782 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Suddenly the Steam achievements stopped working! This update fixes it, but unfortunately due to the way the game is made, achievements that you should already have gotten won't update automatically - you will have to play the game again to get them if you missed any. :(

I'm really sorry about this, and I had no idea why it broke. It seemed to be working just fine before and I made no changes to anything..

This update also bumps up NWjs version to 0.98 for better performance.

Changed files in this update

