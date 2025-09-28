-Added Hive planet
-Added Materiaphage enemy: an alien that eats matter. They have a small chance to become frenzied (1% each bite or if they somehow get healed above max hp). When frenzied, they will grow instead of reproducing.
-Added materiaphage boss
-Added Network Vault planets (small and large variants)
-Added Rare Shop. Rare shops will always contain a rare item, which aren't available in other shops
-Added rare Ship Mass upgrade
-Added rare Healing Shot projectile
-Added rare Water projectile
-Added Interceptor modifier
-Improved the tutorial slightly
-Increased the cost of Burst Shot
-Reduced Boomerang damage from 10 to 5
-Got rid of extremely dense asteroids
-Made it so far away items get deleted
-Made it so fire rate mods no longer lower the delay of sub projectiles
-Removed the target-searching delay from homing modifiers (so now they will immediately lock onto another target after killing the first)
-Fixed a bug where naturally spawning white dwarves were reddish
-Fixed a bug where the hurt sound didn't play on heavy impacts
Update 1.6
