-Added Hive planet

-Added Materiaphage enemy: an alien that eats matter. They have a small chance to become frenzied (1% each bite or if they somehow get healed above max hp). When frenzied, they will grow instead of reproducing.

-Added materiaphage boss

-Added Network Vault planets (small and large variants)

-Added Rare Shop. Rare shops will always contain a rare item, which aren't available in other shops

-Added rare Ship Mass upgrade

-Added rare Healing Shot projectile

-Added rare Water projectile

-Added Interceptor modifier

-Improved the tutorial slightly

-Increased the cost of Burst Shot

-Reduced Boomerang damage from 10 to 5

-Got rid of extremely dense asteroids

-Made it so far away items get deleted

-Made it so fire rate mods no longer lower the delay of sub projectiles

-Removed the target-searching delay from homing modifiers (so now they will immediately lock onto another target after killing the first)

-Fixed a bug where naturally spawning white dwarves were reddish

-Fixed a bug where the hurt sound didn't play on heavy impacts