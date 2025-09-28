Greetings! We are glad to announce that now you can create mods for our game. By mods, we primarily mean stories made with materials from our game, but it all depends on your imagination.

To make your work easier and to give people who are unfamiliar with RenPy an idea of what it is, we have created a detailed guide that will help you get started if you decide to create your own mod. To create a mod, you will need a tutorial mod that contains materials from our game, as well as tools for uploading mods.

We also remind you that our team has a server on Discord where you can try to find fellow modders and other Touhou Project fans.

Also, from 29 September to 6 October, there will be a 20% discount on all DLC and the game soundtrack!