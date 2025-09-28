New Features
Option to automatically enable the microphone when opening the input field
Voice module loading screen
Zero-gravity mode
Save last position
Workshop help links to external website
Dance to music feature
Outline system
Bug Fixes
Fixed VRM hair floating issue
Fixed Avatar icon not updating when changing appearance
Fixed preview character not updating when changing appearance
Fixed radial menu display error
Fixed VRM character rotating 90 degrees when dragged
Fixed Workshop subscription list not displaying when too many items
Fixed voice reverting to Japanese after changing character settings without adjusting the dropdown
Unavailable Feature
Resolution change option
Changed files in this update