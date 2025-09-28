 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162727 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Option to automatically enable the microphone when opening the input field

  • Voice module loading screen

  • Zero-gravity mode

  • Save last position

  • Workshop help links to external website

  • Dance to music feature

  • Outline system

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed VRM hair floating issue

  • Fixed Avatar icon not updating when changing appearance

  • Fixed preview character not updating when changing appearance

  • Fixed radial menu display error

  • Fixed VRM character rotating 90 degrees when dragged

  • Fixed Workshop subscription list not displaying when too many items

  • Fixed voice reverting to Japanese after changing character settings without adjusting the dropdown

Unavailable Feature

  • Resolution change option

Changed files in this update

