New Evergreen Features
Class Swap - Allows all classes to be running at once, with the ability to hot swap between them. This also means that rebirthing only rebirths the currently active class, and the other classes see the immediate benefit of improved rebirth stats without having to rebirth themselves! This feature is unlocked through new Researcher content.
Multi-point Perks - Most perks have been changed to allow you add multiple points to them. This allows you to both reach further perks in the tree sooner, and allows for a great deal of additional build diversity. Each point you add to a perk also gives a bonus! Permanent perks work they same way they used to and skill perks / skill rank up perks still require the full investment of perk points all at once.
Perk Loadouts - This feature allows you to save up to 3 perk builds for each class. Not only does it save your build for future runs, but the autospend feature allows you to automatically spend your perk points as you level up based on your saved build. Convenient! This feature is unlocked through new Researcher content.
Game Profile - The achievements menu has evolved! The profile page shows everything you can possibly collect and unlock in the game, sorted by categories. All of these new things being tracked fill the ultimate progress bar at the top of the profile page. If you get 100%, you get a shiny gold star - neat!
Inventory - The inventory shows key items and additional lore about items you have found through your travels. If you're looking for extra HFI lore, this is the place for you!
Farmhand
Content has been updated to level 80 - this includes perks, shop items, story, etc.
XP buff from Wisdom now rewards a bonus sooner, but scales slower
HFI now remembers if you had autofarm going when you rebirth and when you reboot the game
Squire
Content has been updated to level 80 - this includes perks, shop items, story, dungeons, etc.
XP buff from Wisdom now rewards a bonus sooner, but scales slower
Base Squire Min/Max Damage increased to 4-6 damage (was 2-4)
Defense has been reworked into a new stat called Damage Reduction (Damage Reduction simply reduces the damage the Squire takes by a percentage)
Brace for Impact simply doubles your Damage Reduction when used, and now costs 15% Stamina at Rank 2 (up from 10%)
When autoskill is on for Brace for Impact, it no longer disables the button (in case you want to use it on non-special attacks)
Thorns damage is now based on both how many points you have in Armor of Thorns, and how much Damage Reduction you have (This means Brace for Impact doubles thorns damage!)
A Thorns Damage stat now appears in the stat tab, showing how much thorns damage you are doing
When you defeat the final enemy, a message appears letting you know that you have completed the demo. (You are free to continue playing if you want to max things out!)
HFI now remembers your autoskill and auto advance checkbox selections between rebirths and reloading the game
Researcher
Balance of rebirth stats was changed in a major way. Now that Researcher is on par with content with the other classes, it no longer needs the huge rebirth stat boosts it used to get
XP bonus gained from Hardiness is removed
Base XP Per Research and sources of this stat have been buffed significantly to compensate for the above.
Hardiness scaling for focus drain reduction has been reduced
Might scaling for page gain has been reduced
The Gold Per Second rebirth stat bonus has been moved from Might to Wisdom
Content has been updated to level 80 - this includes perks, shop items, story, books, research subject, etc.
Epiphany now has a 1 min cooldown and gives 200 secs of pages instantly (rank 2 is 400 secs) - tooltip was updated with this info as well
Professional Development rank 1 now awards 3x XP (down from 5x), but only reduces pages gain by 50%. Rank 2 brings the XP bonus back up to 5x
Books are no longer reset on rebirth. You now decide when to reset them by clicking the Start New Edition button - this allows you to publish multiple editions of a book in one run, and allows you to decide when you want to forego your gold bonus to get a new edition upgrade
Now starts with 1 Gold Per Second
Added base Pages Per Research to each subject in the stats tab (Base Pages | Boosted Pages)
HFI now remembers your selected researches between rebirths and reloading the game
Quality of Life and Other
Shop items that are not affordable yet have their Buy button disabled
Save file name now has a timestamp when performing a backup
In game links to the HFI Discord and Steam page!
Added 40 new achievements and achievement ranks, including new secrets!
Improved Controller Support (still consider this in beta)
Updated resolution options to work better with different sizes
Backup bonus timer reduced to 23 hours (was 24 hours; now there's a little bit of padding to get your daily bonus)
Offline progression now shows progress bars and no longer freezes the game for a few seconds while it is calculating
Is This A Clicker? achievement criteria for rank 4 now only requires 30,000 clicks, down from 100,000
