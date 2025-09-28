Class Swap - Allows all classes to be running at once, with the ability to hot swap between them. This also means that rebirthing only rebirths the currently active class, and the other classes see the immediate benefit of improved rebirth stats without having to rebirth themselves! This feature is unlocked through new Researcher content.

Multi-point Perks - Most perks have been changed to allow you add multiple points to them. This allows you to both reach further perks in the tree sooner, and allows for a great deal of additional build diversity. Each point you add to a perk also gives a bonus! Permanent perks work they same way they used to and skill perks / skill rank up perks still require the full investment of perk points all at once.

Perk Loadouts - This feature allows you to save up to 3 perk builds for each class. Not only does it save your build for future runs, but the autospend feature allows you to automatically spend your perk points as you level up based on your saved build. Convenient! This feature is unlocked through new Researcher content.

Game Profile - The achievements menu has evolved! The profile page shows everything you can possibly collect and unlock in the game, sorted by categories. All of these new things being tracked fill the ultimate progress bar at the top of the profile page. If you get 100%, you get a shiny gold star - neat!