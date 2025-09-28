Hey all. I'm aware of the issues with balancing. Especially with the drop rate and difficulty of crafting weapons.
I will be fixing these problems in the following 2 days.
This hotfix includes:
- Higher rate of proto-gene drops in destructible objects and enemies.
- Prices of all weaponries reduced substantially.
- Requirements (number of columns) of low tier Genetic Blueprints reduced.
Balancing Hot fix.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update