28 September 2025 Build 20162582 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all. I'm aware of the issues with balancing. Especially with the drop rate and difficulty of crafting weapons.
I will be fixing these problems in the following 2 days.

This hotfix includes:

- Higher rate of proto-gene drops in destructible objects and enemies.
- Prices of all weaponries reduced substantially.
- Requirements (number of columns) of low tier Genetic Blueprints reduced.

