28 September 2025 Build 20162560 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Single use targets may now be entered without specifying actions
  • Misson select by shortcuts and mission numbers
  • Added intro audio effects
  • Added keywords as valid input to conversations
  • Save versioning
  • Manual saving
  • Added enemy description as card flavor text

Changes and tweaks

  • Updated intro flow
  • Mission list changed alpha instead of strikethrough for completion
  • Mission list changed to ID prefix instead of "Mission" prefix
  • Aligned input fields across the game
  • Numpad Enter now also recognized as Enter
  • Exposing more data in Profile
  • Added more flavor texts for examination
  • Tweaked NPC naming for clarity
  • Visual differentiation for dialog actions
  • Post mission dialogs for demo levels
  • Revisited phrasing in several dialogs
  • Revisited tutorial content

Bugfixes

  • Fixed text overflow in input
  • Fixed multi-target highlighting
  • Fixed layout sometimes not displaying correctly
  • Fixed targeting issues in combat
  • Fixed deleted saves being targetable
  • Fixed issue where certain options were not selectable in dialog
  • Fixed overly eager enemies attacking the player after player has been defeated
  • Fixed issue with 1-word named enemies in single-enemy combat

