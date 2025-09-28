Features
- Single use targets may now be entered without specifying actions
- Misson select by shortcuts and mission numbers
- Added intro audio effects
- Added keywords as valid input to conversations
- Save versioning
- Manual saving
- Added enemy description as card flavor text
Changes and tweaks
- Updated intro flow
- Mission list changed alpha instead of strikethrough for completion
- Mission list changed to ID prefix instead of "Mission" prefix
- Aligned input fields across the game
- Numpad Enter now also recognized as Enter
- Exposing more data in Profile
- Added more flavor texts for examination
- Tweaked NPC naming for clarity
- Visual differentiation for dialog actions
- Post mission dialogs for demo levels
- Revisited phrasing in several dialogs
- Revisited tutorial content
Bugfixes
- Fixed text overflow in input
- Fixed multi-target highlighting
- Fixed layout sometimes not displaying correctly
- Fixed targeting issues in combat
- Fixed deleted saves being targetable
- Fixed issue where certain options were not selectable in dialog
- Fixed overly eager enemies attacking the player after player has been defeated
- Fixed issue with 1-word named enemies in single-enemy combat
