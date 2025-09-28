 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162501
Update notes via Steam Community
Cosy mode has come to KOPI. Enjoy the same stories, the same levels, but with a lot more relaxed pace and no over-spilling pots, jumping machines, burning burgers... Simply switch the difficulty to cosy, slow down and enjoy every moment of every level.

--The KOPI Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2909961
Linux 64-bit Depot 2909962
macOS 64-bit Depot 2909963
