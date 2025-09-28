Bugfixes:
Fixed the fairy not properly playing with the Poofah when they inflate
Inverted the history tab in the talk scene so that the newest text shows first
Fixed a part of the tutorial that could incorrectly skip if you got ores in any way besides mining
Fixed the sleep tutorial not pointing you to a bed
0.77.1.4
