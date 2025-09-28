Fishing and Gardening, Bag Sort, Unique Discoverable Items

Players can begin to improve their Fishing and Gardening skills. Find a Short Fishing Pole out in the world (or from a specific enemy; see the Adventure Guide in the Discord), and use it near water to catch fish and other items. Pick Exotic Plants for a chance to find plant parts and other items.

Sort any tab of your Bag using the four new buttons: Alphabetical, Type, Rarity, and Condense.

Find 16 unique items around Commencement, just by walking or jumping over them!



Patched issues:

Item tab shouldn't say "Xort (10)" before you have met the corresponding Zen (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

Equipment gave too much new power when upgrading from Epic > Heirloom > Legendary (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

Certain tufts of grass were overgrown

Zens kept stubbing their toes on a ledge in Smelly Hillside (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

Shredding multiple items at once vs. 1 at a time wasn't awarding the same number of scraps (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

Zens were unsure which machines were which

Zens were finding the difficulty curve too steep (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)

Background objects weren't moving quite correctly