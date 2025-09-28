Fixed the issue where some players were unable to properly claim DLC. There may be a very small number of players who did not receive it correctly; please contact with email: store@cavemanstudio.net
Fixed the issue where the golden globe in the Secret Stash 2 quest could not be placed.
Fixed the incorrect description in the M16 Modification Trial quest.
Fixed the issue where the Deterrence 2 quest could not be completed.
Updated the text description for Shades for Boom.
Added exposure correction settings for PC.
Fixed the firearm issues caused by using the Grip+A keys to detach attachments.
Fixed incorrect numerical displays in the UI for certain gunsmith benches.
Fixed the spread error for the BDP12 shotgun in BR mode.
Modified the content of The Gunsmith “Attach” quest and its subsequent unlock conditions.
Patch Note v1.4.2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
