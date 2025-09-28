Fixed the issue where some players were unable to properly claim DLC. There may be a very small number of players who did not receive it correctly; please contact with email: store@cavemanstudio.net

Fixed the issue where the golden globe in the Secret Stash 2 quest could not be placed.

Fixed the incorrect description in the M16 Modification Trial quest.

Fixed the issue where the Deterrence 2 quest could not be completed.

Updated the text description for Shades for Boom.

Added exposure correction settings for PC.

Fixed the firearm issues caused by using the Grip+A keys to detach attachments.

Fixed incorrect numerical displays in the UI for certain gunsmith benches.

Fixed the spread error for the BDP12 shotgun in BR mode.