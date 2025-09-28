 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20162469 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the issue where some players were unable to properly claim DLC. There may be a very small number of players who did not receive it correctly; please contact with email: store@cavemanstudio.net

  • Fixed the issue where the golden globe in the Secret Stash 2 quest could not be placed.

  • Fixed the incorrect description in the M16 Modification Trial quest.

  • Fixed the issue where the Deterrence 2 quest could not be completed.

  • Updated the text description for Shades for Boom.

  • Added exposure correction settings for PC.

  • Fixed the firearm issues caused by using the Grip+A keys to detach attachments.

  • Fixed incorrect numerical displays in the UI for certain gunsmith benches.

  • Fixed the spread error for the BDP12 shotgun in BR mode.

  • Modified the content of The Gunsmith “Attach” quest and its subsequent unlock conditions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link