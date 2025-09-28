The Home County v0.1.65 is here! This patches focuses on bugfixes, visual improvements and quality-of-life features requested by the community.
New Features
Added snowy grass & paths
Redecorated multiple scenes (beach, lake, 2 others)
Added more tutorials & hint to the intro
Added more items in Jon’s shop
Unfilled hearts are now grey
Clearer furniture rotation & surface placement rules
Added inventory sort button
Added moonstone to copper mines (requires reset)
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash
Inventory tooltip no longer goes off screen
Cutting nettles is now instant
Fixed Steam cloud issues
Fixed infinite prize-winning items
Fixed animals not moving
Fixed camera flickering
Fixed murder mystery crash
Fixed Wiz-Woh saving & loading
Fixed Theodore party invites
Fixed furnace pathfinding
Changed files in this update