The Home County v0.1.65 is here! This patches focuses on bugfixes, visual improvements and quality-of-life features requested by the community.

New Features

Added snowy grass & paths

Redecorated multiple scenes (beach, lake, 2 others)

Added more tutorials & hint to the intro

Added more items in Jon’s shop

Unfilled hearts are now grey

Clearer furniture rotation & surface placement rules

Added inventory sort button

Added moonstone to copper mines (requires reset)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash

Inventory tooltip no longer goes off screen

Cutting nettles is now instant

Fixed Steam cloud issues

Fixed infinite prize-winning items

Fixed animals not moving

Fixed camera flickering

Fixed murder mystery crash

Fixed Wiz-Woh saving & loading

Fixed Theodore party invites

Fixed furnace pathfinding

For the full changelog, or to share suggestions and bug reports, join my Discord!