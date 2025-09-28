 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162419 Edited 28 September 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Home County v0.1.65 is here! This patches focuses on bugfixes, visual improvements and quality-of-life features requested by the community.

New Features

  • Added snowy grass & paths

  • Redecorated multiple scenes (beach, lake, 2 others)

  • Added more tutorials & hint to the intro

  • Added more items in Jon’s shop

  • Unfilled hearts are now grey

  • Clearer furniture rotation & surface placement rules

  • Added inventory sort button

  • Added moonstone to copper mines (requires reset)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash

  • Inventory tooltip no longer goes off screen

  • Cutting nettles is now instant

  • Fixed Steam cloud issues

  • Fixed infinite prize-winning items

  • Fixed animals not moving

  • Fixed camera flickering

  • Fixed murder mystery crash

  • Fixed Wiz-Woh saving & loading

  • Fixed Theodore party invites

  • Fixed furnace pathfinding

For the full changelog, or to share suggestions and bug reports, join my Discord!

