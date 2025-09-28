- Fixed a bug where the Beastmaster potion was summoning minions that instantly died
- Fixed a bug where tamed minions sometimes wouldn't reset properly when returning to town
- Fixed a bug that could cause some enemies to be invulnerable late in a run
- Reduced the cap, but increased the scaling, on some Spirited Strike in-run upgrades
- Hard capped Block at 90% chance
- Hard capped Evasion at 90% chance
0.3.1 Hotfix #12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update