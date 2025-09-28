 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20162403 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Beastmaster potion was summoning minions that instantly died
  • Fixed a bug where tamed minions sometimes wouldn't reset properly when returning to town
  • Fixed a bug that could cause some enemies to be invulnerable late in a run
  • Reduced the cap, but increased the scaling, on some Spirited Strike in-run upgrades
  • Hard capped Block at 90% chance
  • Hard capped Evasion at 90% chance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link