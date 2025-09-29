Today we end our first week after releasing in Early Access and we couldn't be happier 😁

Thanks to all of you that who have tried the game and have been sharing feedback and bugs with us! This has helped the team a lot in order to fix the most urgent matters ✨

As you can imagine 5 days 5 updates is REAAAALLYY good, but it is not something that can be sustain for perpetuity. Now, we need to focus on a bigger update that cover more things than just hotfixes (like military adjustments, balancing, etc.).

We will be sharing more information of what is coming next really soon 🔥

Do not hesitate to keep sharing your feedback as it is key in order to adjust our future plans/updates 📝

[Version Ea0_0.71.158141]



Quests

Changed the objective of the "the Unmourned Dead" quest as the objective was not specifying the city where the player needed to have laboratories. It now takes in account any laboratories district in any city. We will most likely change it in a future update with a better feedback. Thank you Klajd for the bug report on Discord.



Events

Fixed an issue with the "Sins of the Father" Event could fail to have its intended consequences in specific cases

Fixed an issue with the "Messenger from the Stars" Event could fail to have its intended consequences in specific cases

Fixed an issue with the "Servants of the Empire" Event could fail to have its intended consequences in specific cases

Bugfixing

Fixed a crash when heroes would exchange quips in battles in very specific cases. Shoutout to Zarathoustra for the bug report on Amplifiers

Fixed a technical issue where subjugation was not ending properly in specific situations

Fixed a technical issue where the city defense power estimation was incorrect

Fixed an issue where players could launch a subjugation on an already besieged city

Fixed an issue where players could directly subjugate a city and bypassing the siege battle by retreating from the siege battle and reattacking directly

Fixed an issue where destroying an army besieging a city in a battle would not resolve the siege properly. Thank you ZombieR for the report on Amplifiers

Fixed an issue when tooltips could stop behaving correctly in specific cases

Fixed a technical issue in the victory condition screen around the minor faction victory in specific cases

Fixed a technical issue when trying to display expired notifications during the turn change in specific cases

Fixed a technical issue when selecting a soon-to-be-destroyed unit in battle through its unit pin in specific cases

Fixed a technical issue where Tahuk observatories internal data was incorrect in specific cases

Your Feedback Matters: Reviews and Community

Almost 700 Very Positive reviews 😱

THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU SUPPORT 💖

So if you’ve spent some time with the game, please let us know what you think! Leave a Steam review and join our community on the forum, the Amplitude Discord, or our Amplifiers community hub.