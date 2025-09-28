 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162345 Edited 28 September 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PMvector is a mix between a Phase Modulator Synth and a Vector Synth. Available with the newest version 0.0.9

Hope you enjoy it.

New version also allows for in-app registration (no need to go to the Etude.is website to register)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3971781
