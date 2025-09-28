Hi everyone! Update v1.03 is here!

Office Rivals was released as a complete visual novel, but this update brings extra CGs, scenes and some fixes! If you've already played, you are not missing out from any experience, as the story remains the same.

First thing first, this update might cause any saved games in Chapter 5 to be invalid. The simple solution is to REPLAY from the beginning of Chapter 5 (you can click on SKIP to make the process go faster) until the end, regardless of your choices. This will get everything in order. After doing this, you can simply go to the Gallery to check out the new updated scenes.

Changelog v1.03

New Nanako sprites:

bikini sprites (normal and pregnant)

pregnant nude sprites (normal pregnant variation + leaking breastmilk variation)

New scenes and CGs:

1x CG in Chapter 4 (office scene).

1x CG in Chapter 5 (studio scene).

the beach scene (Chapter 5) has been extended with more CGs.

new mini scenes: nip slip, breasts/nipples-rub play, and lactation/breastfeeding.

placed the CG from the main menu of MC 'stealing' Nanako from Isamu into Isamu's pov scene.

Gallery:

The montage scene at the beginning of Chapter 5 is now added to the dialogue.

Some miniscenes have been added to this scene, including paizuri.

Dialogue changes:

Impregnation kink now has more significant changes to subsequent dialogues, especially if the Full mode is chosen.

Nanako complains about the bikini she received from Bom and Kazue being too skimpy (implying the mischevious nature of either Bom or Kazue).

Nanako tells MC that Seon says "Family comes first" (reflecting Seon's personality).

Take care, and don't hesitate to reach out if you have any issues or questions!