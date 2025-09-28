 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162293 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all,

Most important fix: Properly implemented experience spread. Did not work previously.

Fixes
* Corrected some localization that was previously erroneous.
* Implement experience spread properly. Now the killer of a unit in combat should gain 50% of the exp, while the remaining 50% is spread among allies.
* Fix issue where an Ursadon camp event did not give any rewards for defeating the Ursadons.

Lots of quick feedback allowed us to fix these things relatively quickly. Thanks everyone.

Cheers,
Black Voyage Games.

