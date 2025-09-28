◆Added a function to the Undo/Redo buttons (right side of the UI) that allows continuous operations by holding down the button.

◆Added a function that further speeds up operations by simultaneously pressing X with both the UI buttons and the commands (Ctrl+Z/Y).

I do this myself, so I assume players do too, but honestly, pressing Ctrl+Z+X or Ctrl+X+Y simultaneously is pretty tiring on the fingers. We both do some weird things, don't we?

◆Implemented a feature in Extended Screen's “Key Check” to display a list of key blocks.

Accordingly, the vertical height and color scheme of Key Check have been slightly adjusted.

As a user, I go crazy when the UI of software I use changes. This is something we absolutely should avoid.

Therefore, I really didn't want to change the color scheme, but considering this time's specification issues and the “final readability,” it was difficult to leave it as is.

I also went crazy during development because bugs kept popping up, so I hope you all go mad too and join me in becoming Mandragoras.

Also, Extended Screen still has some bugs, I think. Unless it crashes, I probably won't fix it too often. Sorry.

◆We've optimized some operations to be about 10% lighter.

I think there's probably still room to make it lighter, but honestly, I'm not sure how much more we can do.

Actually, our development language has a specification where it crashes silently without warning once memory usage reaches 1.3GB. (The language itself has this behavior)

And this game already consumes around 800~1000MB of memory. It's pretty bad.

There is a workaround called Large Address Aware that can increase the usable memory by about 2GB. I'd like to implement this someday, but it seems I'd have to rebuild from the source code of the development language, which sounds incredibly difficult. It's hopeless.