28 September 2025 Build 20162239 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Area Zero v1.2.1 (09/28/2025)

  1. Updated Patreon supporters in credits. Thank you for the support!

  2. More improvements to asset loading, which should reduce loading time before a match.

  3. Reduced start up frames for Richard's down super.

  4. Made improvements to reduce initial loading time (i.e. time on white screen when the game launches).

  5. Iterated on game state serialization.

    a. Now training and combo trials can be reset to initial state by pressing the 'back' button

    ('Share' on PlayStation; 'Toggle View' on Xbox).

