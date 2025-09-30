Patch Notes:
Thank you very much for experiencing our game and for providing feedback on any issues encountered during your gameplay.
We are currently addressing these issues based on priority and will gradually roll out updates.
If you have any questions while playing the game, feel free to leave a comment under this post.
You can also join our official QQ group: 202022271
Everyone is welcome to join the group and communicate with us~~
This update includes the following fixes and adjustments:
Fixed an issue where, after enchanting a card with the [Spatial] attribute and using it, drawing cards with card-drawing effects would not correctly retrieve the [Spatial] enchanted card.
Optimized and adjusted the maximum stack count of [Endless Dream] to 25 layers.
Fixed an issue where characters with the Bloodthirst Buff did not regenerate health after killing monsters.
Fixed an issue where, after learning the achievement talent [Pitiful], when upgrading a card in the Core Refinement Room for 0 cost for the first time, the next upgrade cost was not displayed correctly.
Fixed an issue in the random event [Ancient Statue] during adventures, where selecting the second option [Lose 20% of max HP, randomly summon a companion (if all summonable companions are already owned, it will randomly upgrade a companion)] incorrectly deducted Holy Shield when summoning an already owned companion.
Fixed an issue in the [Companion Summon] event during adventures, where the Holy Shield cost was incorrectly deducted when summoning an already owned companion.
Fixed an issue where, upon entering the in-game store during adventures, the price displayed for refreshing cards was incorrect.
Changed files in this update