Hi Slappers,

We've made some improvements to the rendering techniques within Slapshot that should improve compatibility for older devices and (slightly) improve frame rates for newer ones.

For those familiar with rendering techniques, this is what we've done:

Defaulted the game to DirectX12, with DirectX11 as a fallback

Improved support for Vulkan (preferred) and OpenGL ES 3.0 (if it really has to).

Completed porting of our URP render passes to RenderGraph

Fixed a GPU callback issue from a third party library when using DirectX12

We hope to improve support for integrated graphics with this update. Even though we don't officially support integrated graphics since it falls below our minimum specs, we will try to improve compatibility where we can. These changes should also have a positive impact on emulating the game on Linux and Mac.

If you're experiencing issues starting the game, you can put -force-vulkan into the launch options to use a different rendering technique. (Right-click Slapshot in Steam -> Properties to find the launch options).

GLHF,

Oddshot Games