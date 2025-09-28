 Skip to content
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20162161 Edited 28 September 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 New update available

We keep polishing the experience with new features and fixes!

🌍 New language

The game is now available in Russian. Добро пожаловать в Мотель 86! Thanks to the B&GG team for making it possible.

🆕 New features

  • You can now load your game after finishing it, returning to the scene right after opening the safe.

  • Icons added to the main menu for easier navigation.

  • New object in Room 08, giving hints to non-English-speaking players.

  • Improved symbol clues on the Z table in the Diner.

  • Improved hints for the jukebox puzzle.

🐞 Bug fixes

  • A clearer message to activate the flashlight now appears at the start of the game.

  • Bathroom doors can only be opened once, ensuring a horror scene is not skipped.

  • Fixed cases where sometimes the screwdriver stayed in the inventory after using it.

  • Fixed cases where the pool button puzzle could get stuck.

  • Fixed a rare bug where the footprints in the last room did not appear.

  • Improved drawer behavior, so objects no longer appear in odd positions.

Thanks for all your feedback and constant support 🙌
See you inside the motel!

