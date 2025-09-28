🎉 New update available

We keep polishing the experience with new features and fixes!

🌍 New language

The game is now available in Russian. Добро пожаловать в Мотель 86! Thanks to the B&GG team for making it possible.

🆕 New features

You can now load your game after finishing it , returning to the scene right after opening the safe .

Icons added to the main menu for easier navigation.

New object in Room 08 , giving hints to non-English-speaking players.

Improved symbol clues on the Z table in the Diner.

Improved hints for the jukebox puzzle.

🐞 Bug fixes

A clearer message to activate the flashlight now appears at the start of the game.

Bathroom doors can only be opened once , ensuring a horror scene is not skipped.

Fixed cases where sometimes the screwdriver stayed in the inventory after using it.

Fixed cases where the pool button puzzle could get stuck .

Fixed a rare bug where the footprints in the last room did not appear .

Improved drawer behavior, so objects no longer appear in odd positions.

Thanks for all your feedback and constant support 🙌

See you inside the motel!