🎉 New update available
We keep polishing the experience with new features and fixes!
🌍 New language
The game is now available in Russian. Добро пожаловать в Мотель 86! Thanks to the B&GG team for making it possible.
🆕 New features
You can now load your game after finishing it, returning to the scene right after opening the safe.
Icons added to the main menu for easier navigation.
New object in Room 08, giving hints to non-English-speaking players.
Improved symbol clues on the Z table in the Diner.
Improved hints for the jukebox puzzle.
🐞 Bug fixes
A clearer message to activate the flashlight now appears at the start of the game.
Bathroom doors can only be opened once, ensuring a horror scene is not skipped.
Fixed cases where sometimes the screwdriver stayed in the inventory after using it.
Fixed cases where the pool button puzzle could get stuck.
Fixed a rare bug where the footprints in the last room did not appear.
Improved drawer behavior, so objects no longer appear in odd positions.
Thanks for all your feedback and constant support 🙌
See you inside the motel!
Changed files in this update