New

- Input : Mono mode : Panning defines the source channel copied to both left and right channels.

- DataFilter : New mode : Avg (Average filter), where the condition value defines the moving window size.

- Ratiodriver : Symmetric Mode : Same ratios used for both asending and descending. (Toggle from Object Menu)

- Tuning Editor : Add Downward -button now actually adds the next interval downwards.

- Add Inversion -button has the previous functionality

- Trays : Ability to disable DSP for all containing objects, for allocating the CPU load to other trays.

- Wavetable : Copy/Paste functionality to waveform formulae.

- Autumnish color theme.

Fixes

- Audio Render to File : a serious bug is fixed where some data streams like analog gamepads caused glitches to the audio file.

- Peaker : Main time pause has no effect anymore.

- Gate : Toggle mode does not hold the previous value when not open.

- Matrix : First-order mode fixed to work.

- Spike : DSP optimized.

- Gamepad : Button mode sends Off-triggers when gamepad's buttons are released.

- Gamepad : All remaining standard gamepad buttons added (L3, R3, guide, center)

- Gamepads : Controller refresh rate increased significantly.

- Button : connection types fixed.

- Hold : connection types fixed.

- System : Closing the app running on DirectSound driver won't cause issues to other DirectSound -using apps anymore.

- Many UI fixes.