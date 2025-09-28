New
- Input : Mono mode : Panning defines the source channel copied to both left and right channels.
- DataFilter : New mode : Avg (Average filter), where the condition value defines the moving window size.
- Ratiodriver : Symmetric Mode : Same ratios used for both asending and descending. (Toggle from Object Menu)
- Tuning Editor : Add Downward -button now actually adds the next interval downwards.
- Add Inversion -button has the previous functionality
- Trays : Ability to disable DSP for all containing objects, for allocating the CPU load to other trays.
- Wavetable : Copy/Paste functionality to waveform formulae.
- Autumnish color theme.
Fixes
- Audio Render to File : a serious bug is fixed where some data streams like analog gamepads caused glitches to the audio file.
- Peaker : Main time pause has no effect anymore.
- Gate : Toggle mode does not hold the previous value when not open.
- Matrix : First-order mode fixed to work.
- Spike : DSP optimized.
- Gamepad : Button mode sends Off-triggers when gamepad's buttons are released.
- Gamepad : All remaining standard gamepad buttons added (L3, R3, guide, center)
- Gamepads : Controller refresh rate increased significantly.
- Button : connection types fixed.
- Hold : connection types fixed.
- System : Closing the app running on DirectSound driver won't cause issues to other DirectSound -using apps anymore.
- Many UI fixes.
Changed files in this update