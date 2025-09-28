 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162111 Edited 28 September 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the minimap to render incorrectly.
- Fixed a translation bug on the level completion screen

New Features:

- Pre-compiled shaders
- Specular occlusion

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3498551
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3498552
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3498553
  • Loading history…
