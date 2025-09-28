 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20162102 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improve skill customization – Allow adding more than one skill or set it to maximum so it consumes all available soul capacity.

  • Add lighting effects in caves – Enemies outside the player’s view range or torchlight should be invisible.

  • Update skill rune icons to reflect the attribute they use.

  • Add basic gameplay help/tutorial for new players.

  • Finish the prologue for the demo and release version.

  • Prepare for the main game – Allow players to customize their character’s picture (including the option to add their own custom face).

  • Update skill runes used by hostile units for consistency.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3585041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link