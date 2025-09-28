- Improve skill customization – Allow adding more than one skill or set it to maximum so it consumes all available soul capacity.
- Add lighting effects in caves – Enemies outside the player’s view range or torchlight should be invisible.
- Update skill rune icons to reflect the attribute they use.
- Add basic gameplay help/tutorial for new players.
- Finish the prologue for the demo and release version.
- Prepare for the main game – Allow players to customize their character’s picture (including the option to add their own custom face).
- Update skill runes used by hostile units for consistency.
Major Update for Prologue Story
