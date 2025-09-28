 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20162080 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Transfer All button in loot menu has been moved up to the top and made more obvious.
- Exit Button and Return Button has been made more obvious.
- Units that spawn in "Local Championships" now drop "Championship Insignias" used for crafting endgame trinkets.
- All the new weapon types up to "Ancestral" tier have now been added to crafting. A new game is required to see these new recipes, however this update does not break existing playthroughs, you just cannot see them since the recipes are only added at the game start.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3383911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link