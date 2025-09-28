- Transfer All button in loot menu has been moved up to the top and made more obvious.

- Exit Button and Return Button has been made more obvious.

- Units that spawn in "Local Championships" now drop "Championship Insignias" used for crafting endgame trinkets.

- All the new weapon types up to "Ancestral" tier have now been added to crafting. A new game is required to see these new recipes, however this update does not break existing playthroughs, you just cannot see them since the recipes are only added at the game start.