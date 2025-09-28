 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20162062 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a tiny bug popped up in the score calculation, but I've already fixed it.

Hopefully, these frequent updates won't be necessary anymore!
Sorry about that, guys, but that's the reality of solo development. ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3907021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link