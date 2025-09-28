Just a tiny bug popped up in the score calculation, but I've already fixed it.
Hopefully, these frequent updates won't be necessary anymore!
Sorry about that, guys, but that's the reality of solo development. ;)
Quick Fix! Score Calculation Bug Squashed.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update