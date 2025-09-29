This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Engineers, long time no see!

Over the past few weeks, we've gone through the public test of the new multithreading system together. A big thank you to everyone who actively joined the test and shared feedback — your patience and valuable input helped us improve stability and efficiency step by step.

Today, we're excited to announce: The old multithreading system has officially retired, and new one is live!

To help everyone get the most out of the new system, we've prepared a Multithreading Setup Guide.

Offering different core binding strategies tailored for different hardware and needs. We hope this helps you enjoy smoother and more stable gameplay with noticeable performance improvements.

If you run into any issues, please check out the guide for reference, or join our official Discord server and report in the #bug-report channel. Our team will review and address problems as soon as possible.

In addition to the new multithreading system, we've also made a number of gameplay optimizations and updates.

Here is today's full update log:

Version 0.10.33.26934

[Features]

● Added foundation copy-paste in [Blueprint Mode]: Create blueprints with foundation data in [Blueprint Copy Mode], and paste foundations in [Blueprint Paste Mode].

● Added [Blueprint Foundation Limit] upgrade under [Mass Construction] tech to increase blueprint foundation capacity.

● In [Surface Modification Mode], hold [Shift] to drag-place straight foundations along latitude/longitude lines.

● Added rectangle drag-building (hold [Ctrl]) for [Tesla Tower], [Wind Turbine], [Solar Panel], [Accumulator], and [Ray Receiver].

[Changes]

● Added drag-reordering for technologies in the [Research Queue].

● Optimized the Vein Stats charts in the[Dashboard]; now the minimum vein reserves can be viewed. Even if all veins in the chart are depleted, the mineral type remains visible.

● Most charts in the [Dashboard] now include a [Continuous Tracking] feature. Clicking the button allows continuous tracking of the chart’s target in the main scene.

● Modified the Power tab in the [Statistics Panel], adding statistics for [Planetary Shield Charging Power].

● After enabled power grid visualization, now it shows coverage area during pre-construction of power node buildings.

● Updated building panels for [EM-Rail Ejector], [Vertical Launch Silo], [Energy Exchanger] and power generators like [Artificial Star] to display Proliferator effects, improving pre/post-application comparison.

● During demolition or upgrading, building types that are not checked will be ignored, allowing clicks to directly select eligible buildings behind them.

[Bugfix]

● Fixed a bug where the phase shift of a [Jammer Tower] might be inconsistent after saving and loading game data.

● Fixed a bug where vegetation removal in Sandbox Mode accidentally deleting planetary visual effects.

● Fixed a bug where errors might occur during area vein removal in Sandbox Mode.

And below are the logs from the multithreading test:

[Features]

● Completely overhauled the [Multithreading System]. The new multithreading system can more efficiently unleash performance potential, bringing more frame rate improvements in large-scale factories.

● [Game Settings]: Added advanced settings for the new multithreading system. The advanced settings include [Main Thread Binding Strategy], [Worker Thread Binding Strategy], [Thread Phase Waiting Strategy], and [Thread Frame Waiting Strategy] — 4 customizable strategies. By customizing these strategies, players can better utilize the new multi-threading system.

● Overhauled the [Statistics Panel] performance test. The new performance test is compatible with the overhauled game core logic, helping players better analyze game performance overhead.

● Added [Performance Deep Profiler]. This tool can be accessed by clicking the [Deep Profile] button in the Performance Test (CPU). It provides real-time operational data for all game logic, allowing players to directly observe the execution methods and efficiency of the game's core logic.

● Remade [Video Settings] display mode. It provides 3 options: Borderless(cursor freed / confined), Exclusive Fullscreen, Windowed. The maximum resolution for Windowed mode is the maximized window size excluding window borders and taskbar space.

● Now shadow casting can be set in [Video Settings]. Turning it off can slightly reduce rendering overhead.

● Now the maximum duration of ground Dark Fog debris can be set in [Video Settings].

● [Statistics Panel] Production: Added sorting by ascending / descending consumption rate.

● [Build Menu] Upgrade Facilities: Added upgrade/downgrade by 3 levels functionality.

● [Blueprint Library]: Added [Facility Only] button. When pasting a blueprint code, information related to the blueprint such as description will remain unchanged.

● [Sandbox Mode]: Added [Instant Dismantle] in sandbox tools. When enabled, dismantling a building will destroy all items inside and return the building only.

● Add 3 [Monitor Mode] for Dark Fog Monitor in [Starmap]. Now it can monitor Dark Fog Space Hives and Planetary Bases in other planets or planetary systems. (This setting will not import or export to gamesave due to maintain the consistency of archived data of test branch and main branch.)

● [Mecha Panel]: Add [Auto Replenish Warper]. After enabled, it will replenish warpers from Inventory to mecha if mecha ran out its warpers. (This setting will not import or export to gamesave due to maintain the consistency of archived data of test branch and main branch.)

● Added custom thread affinity mask functionality, which can customize CPU binding strategy for each thread. It can be accessed through the [Performance Deep Profiler] or advanced settings for the multithreading system.

[Optimization]

● [Ray Receiver] logic now uses Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading, improving CPU core utilization.

● [Power System] updates in worker threads synchronize with [Logistics Station Conveyor Inputs] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● [Dark Fog Ground Towers and Units] logic added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● [Various Factory Facilities] logic uses Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading, improving CPU core utilization.

● [Sorter], [Conveyor Belt], and [Cargo Rendering] logic adopt Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading, improving CPU core utilization.

● [Sorter] logic updates in worker threads synchronize with [Storage Tanks], [Enemy Animations], and [Trash] in the main thread, improving operational efficiency.

● [Splitter], [Automatic Piler], [Spray Coater], [Monitor], and [Logistics Station Conveyor Outputs] logic added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● Core logic of [Turrets] added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy. Updates synchronize with related positional logic of [Dyson Swarm] and [Dyson Sphere] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● [Rockets] use Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading and synchronize with [Sector Management] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● [Statistics] added to multithreading and synchronized with [Warning System] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● [Solar Sail Projectile] added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● [Logistics Station Conveyor Inputs] logic added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● Swapped the execution order of the [Lab Transfer Logic] and the [Logistics Station Transport Logic] within the same barrier. Since the [Lab Transfer Logic] adopts a Dynamic Allocation Strategy, executing it last within the barrier can improve CPU core utilization.

● Optimized the space-searching algorithms for both the [Ground Defense] and [Turret] , improving CPU runtime efficiency. Additionally, enhanced the [Turret] kill efficiency against space units.

[Changes]

● [Statistics Panel] Power: Facilities not connected to a power grid will no longer be recorded in power demand.

● When opening the [Blueprint Library], it now defaults to the latest browsed folder from current session.

● [Replicator] Recipe tip now only displays the formula for that recipe, and no longer shows all formulas for this item.

● Optimized the pop-up position of [Dashboard] tooltips to ensure that the content is not obscured by other UI elements.

● Adjusted the box colliders of miniature particle collider. After dragging to build, it allows a Tesla Tower to be built between two miniature particle colliders.

● The maximum level of [Communication Control] has been modified to 88.

● Click the in-game clock in the bottom-right menu to toggle between 12-hour clock and 24-hour clock.

● Optimized the overhead of scheduling in the multithreading logic of the Power System and Trasnport System.

● The multithreaded logic of Splitters implements a post-barrier in sandbox mode to prevent corruption in some digital circuit save files.

● When a Dyson Shell absorbs solar sails, it prioritizes starting with the solar sails that have the shortest remaining life.

[Bugfix]

● Fixed an issue where opening the Dyson Sphere Panel (Y) while the Dashboard was active could cause incorrect background colors on side UI elements.

● Fixed mouse wheel zoom responsiveness in the Dyson Sphere Panel (Y) when accelerating logic frame rates in outer space.

● Fixed incorrect display of the 3×1 layout of [Facility Storage Stats] for conveyor belts and logistics stations in the Dashboard.

● Fixed a bug where the number of [Facility Storage Stats] for storage tanks is incorrect after selected monitoring current and overhead facilities.

● Fixed a bug where destroying space units such as Relay Stations and Lancers may leave black shadows at the original location.

● Fixed a bug where disabling the construction function of mecha construction drones might cause an error.

● Fixed an issue on the [Load Game Panel] where pressing [Esc] after clicking “Load” would exit the entire panel instead of just closing the dialog.

● Fixed a bug where "Matrix" text fails to highlight when the mouse quickly moves across different matrices in the [Matrix Lab Panel].

● Fixed a bug where some plants are missing icons in [Combat Tab].

● Fixed a bug where abnormal detection could be incorrectly triggered upon reaching extremely high mineral utilization levels.

● Fixed several UI layering issues.

● Corrected various localization text.

● Fix text display issues in the Performance Test panel when CPU real-time monitoring is disabled.

● Fixed incorrect key mapping issues for non-QWERTY keyboards.

● Fixed a bug where the soil pile consumption amount was incorrect when blueprint pasting under certain situations.

● Fixed a bug where the camera will respond incorrectly when mouse scrolling in the [Update Log Window].

● Fixed a bug where taking a Laser Turret from the inventory and placing it over an existing one or its preview hologram would disable the attack priority settings for all enemy types.

● Fixed a bug where when removing nodes in a power grid with a large number of nodes may cause stack overflow.

● Fixed the inconsistent power grid connection relationship after removing a shared building that connected more than 24 independent grids.

● Fixed a bug where the amount of soil pile consumed was displayed or calculated incorrectly when using foundation to fill in a Dark Fog Core Driller.

● Fixed a bug where Solar Sail bullets were rendered at incorrect positions in single-threading mode.

● Fixed a bug where the [Logistics System] segment in the CPU pie chart of the performance test could have an incorrect position or length.

● Fixed a bug where the tip may be incorrect when entering Blueprint Paste Mode.