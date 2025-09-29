Hi everyone!

Third week, Third update.

The game is still at a solid 94% positive reviews. Many people are waiting for final release to purchase the game and we do understand that a story driven game like this one is better experienced when finally polished and not in early access.

To everyone who’s jumped into Early Access, thank you!

People might not realize that early access, at least for small indie studio, is a way to gather feedback from a larger audience than early playtesters and steer development accordingly. Also gives us a some much needed funds to keep developing the game.

Someone even purchased the early eccess to support us but is waiting for full realease to play it, this is beyond words! Thank you!

Why no ads?

As someone pointed out on reddit we are not making any advertising for the game, the reason is simple, we don't have the money to do it. Early access will also give us some funds to buy some advertising for the final release of the game.

Update Log:

- Sprinting

After much debate we decided to add a sprinting feature. The problem here is that the pace of the game, dialogues, enemies and so on were made for a specific player velocity. It is true though that in some spots you really want to have a sprint option.

We decided to add it according to your feedback, sprinting will be limited to a 3-second burst with a 10-second cooldown. As per our tests it should allow you to move a bit faster during combat without disrupting the game’s flow.

- Fixed the infinite die bug

We resolved an issue where players respawned in toxic areas, causing repeated deaths. We moved the toxic areas away from the save games, should be good to go now.

- accessibility menu option monoscopic

This option is for people with one eye view for whom the pipe holographic lock were basically impossibile to solve, it substitutes the hologrphic pipe locks with cilindric ones.

About the holographic locks, some people find them really difficult to solve, we will redesign the more difficult ones to be more accessible in future updates.

- Corrected the skill buy widget to handle large localized texts properly.

A huge thank you everyone, especially those supporting us in Early Access, your contribution means the world!

See you next week for another update!

Best,

Castello Inc Team.