Hello everyone! Demonic Mahjong brings you a brand-new version update !The long-awaited Englishtheme songs are now officially online, with English voice-over also unlocked. This update also introduces a random character selection mode, new shortcut keys such as ESC for exit, S for Tenpai, and Space for discard, plus King Ksitigarbha’s death animation and BOSS victory/defeat sound effects. We’ve also fixed multiple skill and settlement issues, and optimized animations and interaction details.

However, we have currently identified a bug in one of Meng Po's milk teas, which causes the map interface to freeze. We will release an update on September 30 to fix this issue.

Below are the detailed items of this update:

Newly Added Content

Added shortcut keys: Sell Tributes (CTRL+1~8); Ready to Hu (S); Concealed Kong (D); Added Kong (F); Discard Tile (Space); Pass (Space); Click Continue on the loading screen (Space); Show Shortcut Keys (CTRL); Cancel Active Skill Activation (Esc)

Added the death animation for the Ksitigarbha scene

Added a feature to disable all active skills and Tributes during the deployment phase

On the figurine reward collection screen, added a function to directly sell figurines when the backpack is full

Added the game exit shortcut key "Esc" on the main interface

Added English and Japanese versions of the main interface background music

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the camera position shifts when moving the mouse over the mahjong display area in the backpack

Fixed the issue where the tiles in the discard pile are not automatically organized after selecting and confirming the middle tile for Lawkeeper Cui's active skill "Fate Change"

Fixed the issue where Scary Susy's skill cannot be used after using a Tribute to add 6 tiles when the remaining drawable tiles are zero

Fixed the issue where selecting an 11-pattern hand with Diting may result in a hand of other patterns

Fixed the issue where two tiles remain in hand (unable to discard or get ready to Hu) when using an active skill immediately after Pungpon's Pung/Kong

Fixed the issue where an extra set of tiles appears during the animation display of some high-pattern hands

Fixed the issue where players cannot get ready to Hu with Exposer when there is a Concealed Kong

Fixed the issue where tiles in the discard pile overlap after Lawkeeper Cui uses an active skill

Fixed the issue where the ghost-hunting progress is saved via save/load (SL)

Fixed the issue where the spirit of the tile drawn after a boss's Exposed Kong does not take effect

Fixed the issue where White Impermanence cannot use its active skill after chowing a tile

Fixed the issue where Toxtox cannot use its skill in the first round

Fixed the issue where the "Pass" button disappears after swapping tiles in a match due to the gold effect

Fixed the issue where Seeping Cici's skill card does not disappear after using her skill

Fixed the issue where the spirit model above the tile face is not displayed for spirit-attached tiles swapped in with Huang Qi

Fixed the issue where the numerator and denominator of the maximum health are incorrect after the Yin Law Division is activated

Fixed the issue where there is a 1-point difference between the total score at the top of the match and the total score in the details under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where Lawkeeper Cui's skill card blocks swappable tiles

Fixed the issue where the Olden: Double Helix pattern is activated even with three sets of exposed tiles

Fixed the issue where the boss's full-treasure figurine "Wealthie" does not add the base score

Fixed the issue where the boss's full-treasure active skill "Envy" still takes effect after the player gets ready to Hu

Fixed the issue where only the sequence is counted when Qi Lin discards both a sequence and a pair at the same time

Fixed the issue where Jet Turtle only takes effect on tiles without treasure tiles

Fixed the issue where the Lucky Horse's tile face score increase effect is not triggered after White Impermanence changes the tile face number with its active skill "Lick Tile"

Fixed the issue where the multiplier is not doubled when skipping relic rewards while the Forgetful Doll is doing bounty missions

Fixed the issue where Power Ghost counts the number of rare figurines

Fixed the issue where Zen Monkey is not triggered when the number of drawable tiles is 0, 1, or 2 while being ready to Hu

Fixed the issue where shop prices become 0/1 due to the Devotion Chest