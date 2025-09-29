Hello everyone! Demonic Mahjong brings you a brand-new version update !The long-awaited Englishtheme songs are now officially online, with English voice-over also unlocked. This update also introduces a random character selection mode, new shortcut keys such as ESC for exit, S for Tenpai, and Space for discard, plus King Ksitigarbha’s death animation and BOSS victory/defeat sound effects. We’ve also fixed multiple skill and settlement issues, and optimized animations and interaction details.
However, we have currently identified a bug in one of Meng Po's milk teas, which causes the map interface to freeze. We will release an update on September 30 to fix this issue.
Below are the detailed items of this update:
Newly Added Content
Added a random character function on the character selection screen
Added English dubbing
Added English and Japanese versions of the main interface background music
Added the game exit shortcut key "Esc" on the main interface
On the figurine reward collection screen, added a function to directly sell figurines when the backpack is full
Added a feature to disable all active skills and Tributes during the deployment phase
Added the death animation for the Ksitigarbha scene
Added victory/defeat animation sound effects for bosses
Added shortcut keys: Sell Tributes (CTRL+1~8); Ready to Hu (S); Concealed Kong (D); Added Kong (F); Discard Tile (Space); Pass (Space); Click Continue on the loading screen (Space); Show Shortcut Keys (CTRL); Cancel Active Skill Activation (Esc)
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where the camera position shifts when moving the mouse over the mahjong display area in the backpack
Fixed the issue where the tiles in the discard pile are not automatically organized after selecting and confirming the middle tile for Lawkeeper Cui's active skill "Fate Change"
Fixed the issue where Scary Susy's skill cannot be used after using a Tribute to add 6 tiles when the remaining drawable tiles are zero
Fixed the issue where selecting an 11-pattern hand with Diting may result in a hand of other patterns
Fixed the issue where two tiles remain in hand (unable to discard or get ready to Hu) when using an active skill immediately after Pungpon's Pung/Kong
Fixed the issue where an extra set of tiles appears during the animation display of some high-pattern hands
Fixed the issue where players cannot get ready to Hu with Exposer when there is a Concealed Kong
Fixed the issue where tiles in the discard pile overlap after Lawkeeper Cui uses an active skill
Fixed the issue where the ghost-hunting progress is saved via save/load (SL)
Fixed the issue where the spirit of the tile drawn after a boss's Exposed Kong does not take effect
Fixed the issue where White Impermanence cannot use its active skill after chowing a tile
Fixed the issue where Toxtox cannot use its skill in the first round
Fixed the issue where the "Pass" button disappears after swapping tiles in a match due to the gold effect
Fixed the issue where Seeping Cici's skill card does not disappear after using her skill
Fixed the issue where the spirit model above the tile face is not displayed for spirit-attached tiles swapped in with Huang Qi
Fixed the issue where the numerator and denominator of the maximum health are incorrect after the Yin Law Division is activated
Fixed the issue where there is a 1-point difference between the total score at the top of the match and the total score in the details under certain circumstances
Fixed the issue where Lawkeeper Cui's skill card blocks swappable tiles
Fixed the issue where the Olden: Double Helix pattern is activated even with three sets of exposed tiles
Fixed the issue where the boss's full-treasure figurine "Wealthie" does not add the base score
Fixed the issue where the boss's full-treasure active skill "Envy" still takes effect after the player gets ready to Hu
Fixed the issue where only the sequence is counted when Qi Lin discards both a sequence and a pair at the same time
Fixed the issue where Jet Turtle only takes effect on tiles without treasure tiles
Fixed the issue where the Lucky Horse's tile face score increase effect is not triggered after White Impermanence changes the tile face number with its active skill "Lick Tile"
Fixed the issue where the multiplier is not doubled when skipping relic rewards while the Forgetful Doll is doing bounty missions
Fixed the issue where Power Ghost counts the number of rare figurines
Fixed the issue where Zen Monkey is not triggered when the number of drawable tiles is 0, 1, or 2 while being ready to Hu
Fixed the issue where shop prices become 0/1 due to the Devotion Chest
Fixed the issue where players can still re-enter and continue the match after force-closing the game (Alt+F4) when health is 0 but before the settlement screen appears
Optimization Content
Optimized the display of the achievement unlock screen
Optimized the activation animations of Bi Fang and Lu Shu
Optimized the growth-type figurines provided in the recycling shop event
Optimized the interaction of the "Idling Jasmine" Tribute: If the number of tiles is less than 12 before use but exceeds 12 after use, continue drawing until 12 tiles are obtained; if there are already 12 tiles before use, the Tribute cannot be used
Replaced the initial relic reward of Craving Kae from "Jade Bowl" to "Order Beads"
Optimization: No milk tea-type Tributes are given when discarding inlaid tiles
Optimized the algorithm of Coina's active skill: Prioritize not spawning duplicate and useless tiles
Optimization: When the number of tiles in the tile wall is 0, draw-type active skills and Tributes cannot be used, and spirits are not activated to avoid incorrect tile count issues
Optimization: The fixed-suit effect of the boss "Diting" can be viewed in real-time on the multiplier details Pattern Board
Adjusted the effect of the boss Coina's figurine "Richie": When ready to Hu, the stack count of "Money" changes for each character tile in the hand and exposed tiles
Optimized the defeat action of the boss "Sin Judge Zhong"
Optimized the active skill "Enrich" of the Coina character: Number tiles retain their numbers and only change their tile faces; honor tiles change to random character tiles
Optimization: Accelerated the animation of the boss's Hu pattern panel
Optimized the defeat animation of the boss "King Qinguang"
Optimized the effect of Tycoon Crane
Optimized the animation of the Ksitigarbha scene
Fixed the issue where a process error occurs if the Aqi Horse-face's active skill is directly canceled without selection after use (Note: The original description included "fix", but the core is optimizing the process logic after skill cancellation; it was previously incorrectly classified as a Bug Fix, so the classification is now corrected)
Adjusted the values of Gorging Puck: 50 → 100; Modified the mechanism to distinguish between Added Kong and Exposed/Concealed Kongs, with different scores for each
Removed dynamic text from Average Effigy
Changed files in this update