- Passive alert levels (based on time) were reduced by half.
- Active alert levels (based on destroying elements) reduced between 10 to 30 %.
- Fixed a bug where you coudn't dodge a Narcae plant pick up.
- More adjustments to proto-genes drops
- Made cinematic skipable.
- Tried to fix a bug where the tutorial didn't save the state as finished (to be tested).
