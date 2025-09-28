 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161931 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Passive alert levels (based on time) were reduced by half.
- Active alert levels (based on destroying elements) reduced between 10 to 30 %.
- Fixed a bug where you coudn't dodge a Narcae plant pick up.
- More adjustments to proto-genes drops
- Made cinematic skipable.
- Tried to fix a bug where the tutorial didn't save the state as finished (to be tested).

