New Ability: An "Anti-gank attack" has been added.
It is activated by pressing Q on the keyboard or B on the gamepad.
Its purpose is to help you escape or counter-attack when you are surrounded by multiple Valkyrie enemies.
Character Buff: The Spartan hero character has been made stronger, with increases to:
Health
Attack Points
Defense Points
The goal of this change is to make combat and SEX easier and more enjoyable.
