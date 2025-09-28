 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20161890 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

  • New Ability: An "Anti-gank attack" has been added.

    • It is activated by pressing Q on the keyboard or B on the gamepad.

    • Its purpose is to help you escape or counter-attack when you are surrounded by multiple Valkyrie enemies.

  • Character Buff: The Spartan hero character has been made stronger, with increases to:

    • Health

    • Attack Points

    • Defense Points

    • The goal of this change is to make combat and SEX easier and more enjoyable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3651451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link