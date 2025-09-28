 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161888 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

- Added an option to disable the visual effects of clouds and fog in the graphics settings.

Changes:

- Adjusted the interval time for making Wishes.

Bugfixes:

- Fixed an issue where Turtle Port incorrectly calculated the quantity of items sold automatically.

- Fixed an issue where Whales and Mantas could twitch at the edge of the map in certain situations.

- Fixed an issue where clicking the "View Damaged Buildings" button in the top right corner could cause an error in the rebuild tool.

- Fixed an issue where the Research Station UI could overflow when displaying a large number of items.

- Fixed a localization error on some systems caused by the script file's encoding format.

