Features:
- Added an option to disable the visual effects of clouds and fog in the graphics settings.
Changes:
- Adjusted the interval time for making Wishes.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where Turtle Port incorrectly calculated the quantity of items sold automatically.
- Fixed an issue where Whales and Mantas could twitch at the edge of the map in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the "View Damaged Buildings" button in the top right corner could cause an error in the rebuild tool.
- Fixed an issue where the Research Station UI could overflow when displaying a large number of items.
- Fixed a localization error on some systems caused by the script file's encoding format.
Changed files in this update