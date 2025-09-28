 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161878 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog - Version v0.35


Changes

  • Removed "Smooth Mouse" option from settings (no longer needed).
  • Improved blueprint placement.
  • Weapon spread now resets when respawned.
  • Reduced weapon switch delay.
  • Fire and aim now takes priority over running, if you sprint and start firing or aiming, sprint will be canceled.
  • Melee weapons are always visible while running.


Fixes

  • Fixed jittery movement when moving sideways.
  • Fixed green team tent missing its special effect.
  • Potential fix for Zombie gamemode ending suddenly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3151711
Linux 64-bit Depot 3151712
