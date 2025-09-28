Changelog - Version v0.35
Changes
- Removed "Smooth Mouse" option from settings (no longer needed).
- Improved blueprint placement.
- Weapon spread now resets when respawned.
- Reduced weapon switch delay.
- Fire and aim now takes priority over running, if you sprint and start firing or aiming, sprint will be canceled.
- Melee weapons are always visible while running.
Fixes
- Fixed jittery movement when moving sideways.
- Fixed green team tent missing its special effect.
- Potential fix for Zombie gamemode ending suddenly.
Changed files in this update