 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20161871 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The 3rd map called The Festering Sewers has been designed. It's still a work in progress, but its turning out well!

Fire Missile

Fire Missile got a scale and damage buff, and the trade-off is a longer cooldown. This made using Fire Missile a lot more fun (still manual directional aim yet is now auto-cast).

The meta unlocks for the 3rd level still need to be coded so that will be within the next day or two.

Now that there's 3 maps in the game, I'm going to switch gears and work on adding more upgrades to the game (while editing the existing maps and creating unique individual levels).

Players who are reading this, if you want to try the 3rd level out right now just click the 3rd map location icon and press START and it will work (even though there's no image yet for the map location).


Thanks for playing, new upgrades on the way real soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3781741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link