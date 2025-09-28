The 3rd map called The Festering Sewers has been designed. It's still a work in progress, but its turning out well!



Fire Missile



Fire Missile got a scale and damage buff, and the trade-off is a longer cooldown. This made using Fire Missile a lot more fun (still manual directional aim yet is now auto-cast).



The meta unlocks for the 3rd level still need to be coded so that will be within the next day or two.

Now that there's 3 maps in the game, I'm going to switch gears and work on adding more upgrades to the game (while editing the existing maps and creating unique individual levels).

Players who are reading this, if you want to try the 3rd level out right now just click the 3rd map location icon and press START and it will work (even though there's no image yet for the map location).



Thanks for playing, new upgrades on the way real soon!