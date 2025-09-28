 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161836 Edited 28 September 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Update 2.0.3.28.09.25EA

A rollback has been introduced to the previous version of the server and game.

Note:

Unfortunately, the previous server update was unsuccessful, and I was forced to restore the last stable version of both the game and the server.
Issues occurred where the server application would freeze after running for some time, causing errors on the game side.

I need more time to resolve these problems and thoroughly test the fixes before releasing them again.
I hope to quickly solve these difficulties, finish this stage, and move forward with improving the game.

Thank you all for your understanding and patience.

Changed files in this update

