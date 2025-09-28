The following changes have been made.



- The formula for calculating experience points gained during battle has been corrected.

The amount of experience points gained when fighting enemies with a higher level than you has been increased.



- The recast turn for command skills can now be checked on the status screen.



- The descriptions for some actions did not include the phrase "Cannot be used for counterattacks," so the description has been corrected.



- The TP cost for the following actions has been changed to 2.

Shock Fist

Armor Piercer



- Changed the motions when performing the following actions:

Silphid Kick

Siren Kick

Splash Kick



- Adjusted the initial enemy unit placement on Free Map: EX2.



- Some UI improvements have been made.