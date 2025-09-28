 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161761 Edited 28 September 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes have been made.

- The formula for calculating experience points gained during battle has been corrected.
The amount of experience points gained when fighting enemies with a higher level than you has been increased.

- The recast turn for command skills can now be checked on the status screen.

- The descriptions for some actions did not include the phrase "Cannot be used for counterattacks," so the description has been corrected.

- The TP cost for the following actions has been changed to 2.
Shock Fist
Armor Piercer

- Changed the motions when performing the following actions:
Silphid Kick
Siren Kick
Splash Kick

- Adjusted the initial enemy unit placement on Free Map: EX2.

- Some UI improvements have been made.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2309731
