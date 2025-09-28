 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161705 Edited 28 September 2025 – 13:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all,

A few fixed. Critical bug fix here.

Fixes
* Fixed a serious bug where sometimes items and upgrades would not be saved when exiting and reloading the game.

Content
* Add six variations to the Salt Lake tile. Will be randomly chosen when the world is generated.

Others
* Reduced the size of the game on disc by about 800 MB.

We also discovered that a change to exp spread previously mentioned in two hotfixes ago was actually not implement properly in the build. This will be fixed shortly, in around an hour.

Cheers,
Black Voyage Games.

