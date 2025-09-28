- Fixed Mandrillian Bot armor upgrade being improperly tagged (unlike the rest of their upgrades), causing armored Mandrillian Bots to quite literally hit themselves when they tried to attack (this was introduced when I made them able to damage sentry turrets)
- Fixed oversight that would stop the countdown timer after killing all Mandrillian Bots in "stop on clear" timed mode with still-living human-controlled Mandrillians on the level (the match would continue normally until you either killed all the human-controlled Mandrillians or escaped, just with a stopped timer)
- Fixed a tiny misalignment on the south east vent opening
- Tidied up some console logs regarding waypoint re-assignment when opening new areas
1.0.3 - STOP HITTING YOURSELF
Update notes via Steam Community
Some minor fixes and a fix for an embarrassing bug introduced in 1.0.1 a week ago:
