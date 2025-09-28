Content Adjustments

1. Adjusted available identities and rewards for certain commissions:

- Commission [Overbearing Patrol]: Added available identities — Traveling Merchant, Foreign Poet, Guard, Vendor. Drops [Construction Brick].

- Commission [Dazed Scholar]: Added available identity — Passerby A. Drops [Construction Brick]. Original Foreign Poet reward adjusted to drop [Construction Brick].

- Commission [There Are Bad Guys]: Added available identities — Botanist, Librarian, Savage Warrior, Treasure Hunter, Bounty Hunter. All drop [Vine Tendril].

- Commission [Exploring the Ruins]: Adjusted available identities to Hooded Assassin, Free Maid, Checkered Detective, Drifting Sailor, Savage Warrior, Botanist. All drop [Enchanted Gas].

2. Added new building tech in the Central Plaza: [Thorough Scavenging]

3. Adjusted blueprint unlock point costs:

- Mound Maze: from 12 → 6

- Depths of the Sand: from 18 → 12

- Weapon Shop: from 12 → 6

- Stone City Street: from 16 → 12

- Secondhand Market: from 12 → 6

- Blacksmith: from 10 → 6

- Library: from 12 → 6

- Secret Chamber: from 14 → 12

- Vine Maze: from 10 → 12



---

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where adventurers could get stuck at the illusion building [Hot Spring]. Players who encountered this issue need to recycle the hot spring in-game and re-cast it.

2. Fixed an issue where some building states became abnormal. Players who encountered this need to close the building and manually assign a PuPu to work again.

3. Fixed an issue where the ESC key stopped working after opening the Summoning Circle.

4. Fixed an issue where, after unlocking Hero Story 2, interactions with buildings did not correctly display their effects.

5. Fixed an issue in Monthly Challenges where descriptions overlapped when completing wish-related challenges.



---

Known Issues (Currently Under Investigation)

1. In some cases, adventurers in the park may suddenly get stuck in place.

2. In some cases, when park buildings are operating, a PuPu may be duplicated, causing the building to freeze.

3. In some cases, after removing weather-spawned cherry blossom piles, the empty ground cannot be built on properly.