Mini update, wanted to fix some bugs

I'm not 100% sure what causes the invisible monsters and crashes, let me know if its still happening



Fix job level not being reset when advancing

Fix issues with movement animations (especially with clones)

Fix clones/summons applying No KS and loot locking

Fix clones/summons not working in PVP

Updated some gear sprites (bows and crossbows)

Reduced AFK disconnect time 10min > 5min

Added FX to summoner skill hits

Reduced flinch duration 0.2s > 0.1s

Added MaxLv FX

Added new Portal FX



Shinobi

Make class smoother to play, buff shadow release, bring AA autocast down to earth and save your GPUs

Reduced release cast times: 1s > 0.5s

Reduced shuriken cast time: 1s > 0s

Increased shadow release damage: 1000% > 1200%

Clones have halved autocast chances

Clones now copy your current buffs when spawned

Clones now despawn if you go below the mana threshold

Fix clones spawning dead

Fix clones not despawning properly