Mini update, wanted to fix some bugs
I'm not 100% sure what causes the invisible monsters and crashes, let me know if its still happening
Fix job level not being reset when advancing
Fix issues with movement animations (especially with clones)
Fix clones/summons applying No KS and loot locking
Fix clones/summons not working in PVP
Updated some gear sprites (bows and crossbows)
Reduced AFK disconnect time 10min > 5min
Added FX to summoner skill hits
Reduced flinch duration 0.2s > 0.1s
Added MaxLv FX
Added new Portal FX
Shinobi
Make class smoother to play, buff shadow release, bring AA autocast down to earth and save your GPUs
Reduced release cast times: 1s > 0.5s
Reduced shuriken cast time: 1s > 0s
Increased shadow release damage: 1000% > 1200%
Clones have halved autocast chances
Clones now copy your current buffs when spawned
Clones now despawn if you go below the mana threshold
Fix clones spawning dead
Fix clones not despawning properly
[Update 0.4.1]
