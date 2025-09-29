Hi adventurers!
We’re excited to unveil the“Mountains, Seas, and Ink Bamboo” update — packed with exciting new content for the season.
Embark on two full new chapters, customize your Grace Form with the stunning Moon Palace Inquiry skin, and collect a variety of rare perks to enhance your journey.
Explore mysterious depths, face legendary beasts, and uncover secrets hidden across the Realm of Ink.
Thanks for your support — jump in and enjoy every adventure in the Realm of Ink!
— Leap Studio
Changed files in this update