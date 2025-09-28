Fixed:
1. Fixed the issue where the dialogue does not appear after defeating the final BOSS, causing the game to be unplayable
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed:
1. Fixed the issue where the dialogue does not appear after defeating the final BOSS, causing the game to be unplayable
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update