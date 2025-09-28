We’ve released the update to version 2.0.1.
We believe this creates a new environment where more aggressive play can directly lead to higher scores.
We hope you continue to enjoy the game.
Fixed the display of bonus multipliers
Added effects when generating Rainbow Stones (increased event gauge gain, additional score multiplier bonus when generating multiple Rainbow Stones)
Adjusted so that black bars appear when changing aspect ratio
Increased the amount of score gained
Adjusted freshness
Added new BGM
Adjusted block drop rates
Changed files in this update