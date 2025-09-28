 Skip to content
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20161520 Edited 28 September 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
We’ve released the update to version 2.0.1.

We believe this creates a new environment where more aggressive play can directly lead to higher scores.
We hope you continue to enjoy the game.

  • Fixed the display of bonus multipliers

  • Added effects when generating Rainbow Stones (increased event gauge gain, additional score multiplier bonus when generating multiple Rainbow Stones)

  • Adjusted so that black bars appear when changing aspect ratio

  • Increased the amount of score gained

  • Adjusted freshness

  • Added new BGM

  • Adjusted block drop rates

