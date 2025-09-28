Update, Version 20250928
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues.
[Shadow of the Wolves]The story continues.
[War Chief's Tent] You can now access most parts of this location.
[Relationship]You can now unlock the entry of Charaton during the story that happens in the War Chief's Tent during the Siege of Dana.
[The Dolovian Camp] You can now obtain clean water from the well.
[Beasthrys Temple]Mahala will appear in this location after the meeting in the War Chief's Tent. But her content is still being worked on.
[The Siege of Dana]Fixed a mission log update bug.
【达那围城战】剧情继续。
【群狼的暗影】剧情继续。
【大酋长的帐篷】你现在可以进入该地点的大部分区域。
【关系】查拉顿的条目现在会在达那围城战中大酋长的帐篷里的剧情中解锁。
【本地化】将旗帜装饰物的说明内容移动到了它们自己的文件中。
【多洛维营地】你现在可以从这里的水井里获得干净的水。
【碧丝崔斯神殿】玛哈拉会在大酋长帐篷的会议结束后在这里出现，不过她的内容还在施工中。
【达那围城战】修复了一个任务日志更新的Bug。
