POPULAR TODAY
28 September 2025 Build 20161372 Edited 28 September 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✅ BugFix 02 — Improvements, fixes & a first-time guide for new players!

Hello everyone! 👋
We’ve released the second patch focused on better vehicle handling, important bug fixes, and a smoother first-time experience.

🛠 Gameplay

• Increased the container attachment zone for forklifts
• Fixed QR code display on arriving trucks
• Emergency container respawn cost reduced: $100 → $10
• Fixed trucks arriving without an active order
• Updated management building models (Level 1 and 2)
• Increased stack attachment tolerance between containers
• Adjusted bumper collision trigger speed threshold
• Forklift controls are now smoother
• Fixed speedometer display in the forklift dashboard

🏆 Achievements

• Fixed incorrect triggering of “Millionaire”
• Fixed incorrect triggering of “Person X”

🖥 Interface

• Added a starting guide with key actions for new players
• Added more tooltips for easier interaction with the environment

🌍 Localization

• Fixed overlapping text and typos in Russian
• Fixed overlapping text and typos in Spanish

🔊 Audio

• Fixed the truck horn sound
• Fixed arrival/departure sounds for trains
• Fixed reverse gear sound on trucks

⚙ Optimization & Stability

• Minor bugs fixed
• Improved stability
• Updated some materials

🚂 Coming next:

• Steam Deck support
• Performance & control optimization
• Movement smoothing without FPS dependency

Thank you for your support, feedback, and for helping make the game better!
See you in the terminal!

Tikam

