✅ BugFix 02 — Improvements, fixes & a first-time guide for new players!
Hello everyone! 👋
We’ve released the second patch focused on better vehicle handling, important bug fixes, and a smoother first-time experience.
🛠 Gameplay
• Increased the container attachment zone for forklifts
• Fixed QR code display on arriving trucks
• Emergency container respawn cost reduced: $100 → $10
• Fixed trucks arriving without an active order
• Updated management building models (Level 1 and 2)
• Increased stack attachment tolerance between containers
• Adjusted bumper collision trigger speed threshold
• Forklift controls are now smoother
• Fixed speedometer display in the forklift dashboard
🏆 Achievements
• Fixed incorrect triggering of “Millionaire”
• Fixed incorrect triggering of “Person X”
🖥 Interface
• Added a starting guide with key actions for new players
• Added more tooltips for easier interaction with the environment
🌍 Localization
• Fixed overlapping text and typos in Russian
• Fixed overlapping text and typos in Spanish
🔊 Audio
• Fixed the truck horn sound
• Fixed arrival/departure sounds for trains
• Fixed reverse gear sound on trucks
⚙ Optimization & Stability
• Minor bugs fixed
• Improved stability
• Updated some materials
🚂 Coming next:
• Steam Deck support
• Performance & control optimization
• Movement smoothing without FPS dependency
Thank you for your support, feedback, and for helping make the game better!
See you in the terminal!
Tikam
