✅ BugFix 02 — Improvements, fixes & a first-time guide for new players!

Hello everyone! 👋

We’ve released the second patch focused on better vehicle handling, important bug fixes, and a smoother first-time experience.

🛠 Gameplay

• Increased the container attachment zone for forklifts

• Fixed QR code display on arriving trucks

• Emergency container respawn cost reduced: $100 → $10

• Fixed trucks arriving without an active order

• Updated management building models (Level 1 and 2)

• Increased stack attachment tolerance between containers

• Adjusted bumper collision trigger speed threshold

• Forklift controls are now smoother

• Fixed speedometer display in the forklift dashboard

🏆 Achievements

• Fixed incorrect triggering of “Millionaire”

• Fixed incorrect triggering of “Person X”

🖥 Interface

• Added a starting guide with key actions for new players

• Added more tooltips for easier interaction with the environment

🌍 Localization

• Fixed overlapping text and typos in Russian

• Fixed overlapping text and typos in Spanish

🔊 Audio

• Fixed the truck horn sound

• Fixed arrival/departure sounds for trains

• Fixed reverse gear sound on trucks

⚙ Optimization & Stability

• Minor bugs fixed

• Improved stability

• Updated some materials

🚂 Coming next:

• Steam Deck support

• Performance & control optimization

• Movement smoothing without FPS dependency

Thank you for your support, feedback, and for helping make the game better!

See you in the terminal!

Tikam