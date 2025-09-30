 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20161358 Edited 30 September 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Performance on Setesh has been improved

  • Adjusted sound volume on the new Drone

  • Made a pass for Drone VFX polish


Fixes

  • Fixed landing platform at Cabrakan Port

  • Creatures should now be able to attack objects again. This means that the RDI Labs should be working again

  • It is no longer possible to drag the Commando away from the shuttle on Setesh

  • Fixed a bug where the AI-based hand in missions couldn’t be completed


Known Issues

  • Today's Steam patch is still larger than usual; however, this particular issue is being addressed in today's patch, which will result in significantly smaller patches in the future

Changed files in this update

