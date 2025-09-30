Changes
Performance on Setesh has been improved
Adjusted sound volume on the new Drone
Made a pass for Drone VFX polish
Fixes
Fixed landing platform at Cabrakan Port
Creatures should now be able to attack objects again. This means that the RDI Labs should be working again
It is no longer possible to drag the Commando away from the shuttle on Setesh
Fixed a bug where the AI-based hand in missions couldn’t be completed
Known Issues
Today's Steam patch is still larger than usual; however, this particular issue is being addressed in today's patch, which will result in significantly smaller patches in the future
Changed files in this update