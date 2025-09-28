 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161349 Edited 28 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bankers! 💼

We released a new hotfix to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:

  • Optimization and pooling have been integrated into the money system. The game will now run more smoothly.

  • Along with optimization, the issue of getting stuck on the loading screen at higher levels has been fixed.

  • French translation has been updated.

📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨

