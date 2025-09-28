Hello Bankers! 💼
We released a new hotfix to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:
Optimization and pooling have been integrated into the money system. The game will now run more smoothly.
Along with optimization, the issue of getting stuck on the loading screen at higher levels has been fixed.
French translation has been updated.
📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes
