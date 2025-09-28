 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20161343 Edited 28 September 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I've been made aware of some issues with the way the game saves, especially when transitioning to a new level. This has now been resolved, however you might need to start a fresh save.

You can now also choose to skip the tutorial riddle after Dada tells it to you, there will be consequences if you don't resolve it however...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3610171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link