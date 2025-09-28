Hello everyone,

In this update, we’ve implemented system changes, a new difficulty mode, mercenary enhancements, card and relic rebalancing, and several new content additions based on your feedback.

The introduction of Ascension Mode, the new star-rank system for monsters, and major adjustments to cards and relics will give you more strategic choices and a refreshed gameplay experience.

Difficulty

(New) Ascension Mode is now available after clearing Nightmare difficulty!

Ascension has 5 levels in total, with stronger enemies and additional penalties applied to players.

Players who have already cleared Nightmare and possess the “Medal of Honor” relic will automatically unlock Ascension 1 upon logging in.

Mercenaries

Sleep debuff has been adjusted: High-tier monsters (appearing from floor 3 onward, e.g., Earthshaker Giant, Court Knight, Fire Dragon) now start with 1 stack of Sleep from floor 1. All other mercenaries are no longer affected by Sleep. (e.g., Centipede, Witch, Demon are now free from Sleep.)



New: Star Ranks

Monsters can now spawn with star ranks.

On Nightmare and below: very low chance for 1-star monsters.

From Ascension: monsters may spawn with 0–5 stars depending on stage.

When captured, monsters lose 1 star (1-star monsters remain 1 star).

Capture cost = star rank × base cost (doubled for Elites).

Monsters can be upgraded in the Engraving Shop by spending gold. Upgrade cost = star rank × base cost ÷ 2.

Higher star rank permanently increases base pattern stats and passive stacks. (Elites gain additional stacks.)

Cards

Cycle of Life : Max HP 9/15 → All allies gain 2/3 HP.

Creation – Wisdom : Gain 6/8 Arcane → All allies gain 3/4 Arcane.

Creation – Cunning : Gain 5/7 Mana → Gain 5/6 Mana.

Tome of Knowledge : Gain 2/3 Arcane → All allies gain 1/2 Arcane.

Clear Mind : Gain 5/10 Meditation → Backline allies gain 3/4 Meditation.

World Tree Leaf : Grant 5/8 Earth’s Blessing → Frontline allies gain 2/3 Earth’s Blessing.

Boost Vitality : Grant 2/3 Taunt, 5/7 Strength → Frontline allies gain 1/2 Taunt, 2/3 Strength.

Hero’s Legacy : Grant 3/5 Arcane, Strength, Sturdy and 10/15 Block →

Frontline allies gain 1/2 Strength, 1/2 Sturdy, 2/3 Taunt.

Backline allies gain 2/4 Arcane, 1/2 Stealth.

Wreathe in Flame : Target ally gains Block equal to Burn stacks → All allies gain Block equal to Burn stacks.

Consecration : Grant 2/3 Arcane and draw 1 → Target row gains 3/4 Arcane. Cost 1/1 → 2/1.

Berserk : Grant 5/8 Strength and draw 2 → Target row gains 4/7 Strength.

Snowflake : Apply 9/14 Freeze → Target area (circle) receives 9/14 Freeze.

Resolute Heart : Grant 3/5 Sturdy and draw 1 → Target row gains 2/3 Sturdy.

Stroke of Luck : Gain 1/2 Mana and draw 2 → Gain 1 Mana and draw 1/2. Note: Stroke of Luck and other draw-on-cast cards were overwhelmingly optimal, so their efficiency has been reduced.

(New) Palisade: Frontline allies gain 2 Taunt and 2/3 Sturdy.

Relics

Dark Horn : Grant 3 → 4 Arcane to stealthed units.

Charged Necklace : Previously dealt 10 damage per Lightning ally if 2+ present →

Now grants Overvoltage 1 to all allies if 3+ Lightning allies present.

Thorned Vines : Apply 3 → 4 Wound.

Bloodied Claws : Previously healed based on stacks →

Now, at battle start, all Wind allies gain 2 Pierce.

Pyramid of Charge : Previously gained Arcane from stacks →

Now, all Lightning allies gain 1 Calm at battle start.

Diamond : Previously added Block + Undying →

Now, all Earth allies gain Block equal to max HP at battle start.

(New) Glove

(New) Banner of Victory

(New) Crystal Staff

(New) Fang of Lightning

(New) Lightning Wand

(New) Crow

(New) Beast Skull

(New) Claw

(New) Lava Arm

(New) Hammer

Gold Relics

Chest Old: Every 3 battles, gold compounded by 50% (25–38× final growth). New: Gain 1 stack when visiting Bank. At 4 stacks, consume them to gain bonus gold equal to current holdings.

Wanted Poster : Gain 4 gold per kill → Mercenaries can now trigger this as well.

Letter : Gain 1 stack per kill → 2.

Storage : Fixed bug where stacks reset after 10 kills.

Gold Bracelet : At battle end, gain 2 stacks; receive gold equal to stacks. (Added: starts with 2 stacks.)

(New) Golden Crown

(New) VIP Ticket

(New) Golden Rice

(New) Golden Egg

Relics that trigger “on visit” effects now work even when not equipped.

System Changes

Tutorial now explains Bank, Inn, and Engraving Shop.

Black Blessing now scales properly with stacks.

Fixed Contract relic activation issues.

Fixed Rift events preventing mercenary exchange.

On Nightmare and below, stair/boss nodes now have Risk reduced by 16/20

Ash Witch’s unique ability can no longer target herself.

Added confirmation prompt when deleting save data.

Orc, Raider, and Elf Horde events now only appear above certain Risk thresholds.

Improved overall UI design.

Buff and relic highlight effect speed improved: 0.05s → 0.02s.

You can now bring only up to 3 copies of the same card into the dungeon.

That’s all for this update!

In the next patch, we’ll continue addressing remaining feedback and deliver further improvements.